Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.