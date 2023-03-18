It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Mason City, IA
