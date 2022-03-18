The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Mason City, IA
