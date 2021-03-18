 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

Local Weather

