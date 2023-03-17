It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 9 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for everyone in Iowa today, but with rain mixing in for some, snow totals will vary considerably across the state. Find out w…
Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 22 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Keep an eye…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…