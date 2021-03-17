 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

