Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Mason City, IA
