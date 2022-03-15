Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.