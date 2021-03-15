 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

