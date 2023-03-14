It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Mason City, IA
