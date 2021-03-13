 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

