It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 d…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 17-degree low is forecaste…