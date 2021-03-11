Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.