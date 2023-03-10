It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Mason City, IA
