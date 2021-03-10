Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA
