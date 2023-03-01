Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Mason City, IA
