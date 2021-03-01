It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Mason City, IA
