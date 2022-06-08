Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.