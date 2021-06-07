Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.