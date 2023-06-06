Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Mason City, IA
