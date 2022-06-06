Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
