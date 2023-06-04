Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain in central and western Iowa today with a small chance of severe storms. Activity will spread to the eastern part of the state on Wednesda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 d…
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 3, 2023
WI La Crosse WI Zone Forecast for Monday, May 29, 2023