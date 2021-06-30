Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can exp…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening.…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…