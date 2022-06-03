Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.