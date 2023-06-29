Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until FRI 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Mason City, IA
