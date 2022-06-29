 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

