The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.