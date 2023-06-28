The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. P…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mi…