Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…