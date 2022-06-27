Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…