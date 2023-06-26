The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Mason City, IA
