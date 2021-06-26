Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures …
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Mas…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.