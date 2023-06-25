Mason City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 10:15 PM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Mason City, IA
