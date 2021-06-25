Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Mas…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …