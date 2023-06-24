The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.