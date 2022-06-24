The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Mason City, IA
