The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South.