Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
