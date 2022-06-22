The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.