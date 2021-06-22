Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
