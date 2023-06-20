Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.