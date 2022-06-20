Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 76 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.