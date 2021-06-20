The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA
