The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA
