Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.