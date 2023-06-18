The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Mason City, IA
