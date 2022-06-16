The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Mason City, IA
