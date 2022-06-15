Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

