Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makin…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 …
For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. Temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't …