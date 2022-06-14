 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

