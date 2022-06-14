Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out wit…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Period…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52…