The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 76-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
